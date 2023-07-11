NFL Legend J.J. Watt, Steelers' T.J. Become 1st Brothers Featured on Wheaties Box

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt and Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end T.J. Watt are already the first and only pair of brothers to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and they added another accolade to their legendary family legacy.

The Watts are now the first pair of brothers to be featured on the cover of a Wheaties cereal box:

J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL following the 2022 season. The 34-year-old was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler during his impressive NFL career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

T.J. Watt is still in his prime at 28 years old and he has also been selected to five Pro Bowls in his young career. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a down year in 2022 in which he was limited to 10 games due to knee surgery and he recorded a career-low 5.5 sacks.