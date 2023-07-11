WWE Rumors: Updates on Bray Wyatt's Status, Becky Lynch and Johnny Gargano's Injury

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt Reportedly Not Medically Cleared

Bray Wyatt's continued absence from WWE programming reportedly stems from him not being medically cleared to compete.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE is "hopeful for a return" when Wyatt is cleared, but there is no current timetable and Wyatt is not being factored into creative plans as of now.

Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV since several weeks before WrestleMania 39 when he seemed to be building toward a match against Bobby Lashley.

When Wyatt disappeared from television, Lashley was put in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown instead, and after winning that match, he did not compete at WrestleMania.

Wyatt was shockingly released from WWE in July 2021, but he returned a little over one year later at Extreme Rules in October 2022 after weeks of WWE teasing a return or debut.

That led to the debut of Uncle Howdy, who was apparently Wyatt's alter ego, but after they briefly feuded, they joined forces when Uncle Howdy helped Wyatt beat LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble.

While he worked multiple live event matches, the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble proved to be Wyatt's only televised bout before getting injured.

Instead, most of Wyatt's TV time was spent having him cut promos and establish his new character.

The nature of Wyatt's injury is unknown, but there is little doubt that WWE would benefit from the former WWE and universal champion healing up and becoming an integral part of the product once again.

Lynch Reportedly Cleared Shortly Before Raw Match

WWE reportedly pulled Becky Lynch's scheduled Raw match against Zoey Stark at one point before adding it back to the show.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Lynch was not cleared to compete at one point Monday, but there was some thought within WWE that she would be able to get cleared in time for Raw.

That was indeed the case, as Lynch vs. Stark went on as scheduled and helped further the rivalry between The Man and Trish Stratus.

In a match that received plenty of time and featured impressive performances from both Superstars, Stark picked up the upset win with a roll-up after a great deal of outside interference from her WWE Hall of Fame mentor.

Becky has experienced her fair share of downs during her feud with Stratus, dating back to Trish turning heel on Lynch when they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan shortly after WrestleMania.

Then, Lynch lost to Stratus at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia when Stark shockingly appeared from under the ring and attacked Lynch, opening the door for Stratus to come out on top.

All signs seem to be pointing toward a blow-off match between Lynch and Stratus next month at SummerSlam, and the fact that Becky was able to gain clearance and wrestle on Raw is a positive sign that she'll be good to go for one of WWE's biggest premium live events.

Gargano Reportedly Healed from Shoulder Injury

Johnny Gargano has not competed in a televised match since the May 15 episode of Raw, but his absence reportedly is not injury related.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Gargano had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but he has been cleared "for quite some time."

Fightful noted that Gargano was backstage for a recent episode of Raw in his hometown of Cleveland, but the decision was made to not use him. On that same episode, Gargano's former NXT tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa returned from injury.

There has been speculation of Gargano and Ciampa reforming their DIY tag team on the main roster since Gargano said several weeks ago in a backstage segment that someone was "coming back soon," and it was assumed he was referencing Ciampa.

Gargano, who is one of the most accomplished stars in the history of NXT, allowed his WWE contract to expire in December 2021.

That coincided with the general time he and his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Candice LeRae, were having their first child together.

Gargano made his surprise WWE return in August, and LeRae also returned to the company shortly thereafter. Dexter Lumis joined forces with them and Indi Hartwell got called up from NXT, leading to the reformation of a stable known as The Way.

Ciampa lost a No Disqualification match to The Miz due to interference from Bronson Reed on Monday's Raw, which may have been WWE's way of setting the stage for Gargano to help his former partner in the coming weeks.

