Ranking the Top 5 NBA Stars to Build Around Right Now

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

For whatever reason, Booker continues to be ranked a cut below the league's foremost megastars. And that's...weird. Not only is he just 26 (turns 27 in October), but he boasts one of the Association's most complete scoring packages.

Booker has the acceleration to blast through to the basket, his mid-range game is the stuff of picture-perfect legend, and he's probably under-utilizing his off-the-dribble three. There is also a palpable "Kevin Durant but with more movement" scalability to his offensive fit away from the ball. Coupled with his advancement as a defender and passer, Booker is more than deserving of an honorable nod.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry is entering his age-35 season, which all but disqualifies him from the top five. At the same time, his offensive transcendence hasn't been ravaged, at all, by the passage of time.

There's a real chance he remains a top-five player for the lion's share of this half-decade window. You can't reasonably say the same for Durant or Kawhi Leonard or anyone else on the wrong side of 30.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards, 21, feels like the player most likely to crash the top-five-player discussion over the next half-decade (non-Victor Wembanyama division, of course). His domineering drives and finishes need no clarification, but his progression as an impact defender, engine-of-the-offense playmaker and operable spot-up shooter still fly under the (national) radar.

Off-the-dribble jumpers feel like his swing skill. (It could still be his ceiling as a defender.) He isn't the most efficient pull-up marksman, but he can generate a ton of separation and just drained over 38 percent of his step-back triples.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

No guard in the league outstrips the 25-year-old's interior scoring. The footwork, ball-handling, shifts in cadence and direction, angled finishing—they all make up an arsenal that's as eclectic as it is eccentric.

Incremental growth as a passer has followed SGA's evolution into one of the NBA's most prolific self-creators. And while Oklahoma City has insulated him against All-NBA defensive assignments, he is very much a two-way player. If he sustainably increases his volume from three, his place in this discussion will skyrocket.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Availability, games played, conditioning, yada, yada, yada. Whatever. Those concerns are enough to displace Zion from the final cut. But this is someone who was just the best player on what became, more than momentarily, one of the top two squads in the Western Conference.

There is no comparison on offense, historically or otherwise. Zion, still only 23, is like Orlando Magic-era Shaquille O'Neal cannibalized some of the best parts of Peak Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin. If you told me that he'd average 60 games played per season over the next half-decade, I'd immediately vault him into the top three.

