Jets' Sauce Gardner 'Probably Gets More Hype' Because He Plays in NY, NFL Scout Says

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

An anonymous NFL scout believes the market New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner plays in has something to do with the effusive praise he has received since entering the league last year.

As part of his ongoing series in which NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players rank the top 10 players at each position in the league, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to a veteran scout who said the following about Gardner: "He's going to be great, but No. 1 is a bit rich. He probably gets more hype because he plays in New York."

While the voters put Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the No. 1 spot, Gardner did come in at No. 2 despite having only played one season in the NFL.

Gardner entered the league to great fanfare as the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati, and he didn't disappoint.

The 6'3" defensive back started all 17 games for the Jets, and while he only recorded two interceptions, Gardner led the NFL with 20 passes defended and also recorded 75 tackles.

That production was enough to secure Gardner Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season.

The Jets are a hot pick to reach the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010, and while the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big reason why, their success may largely hinge on their defense.

Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Co. helped the Jets rank fourth in the NFL last season in points allowed. That is a big reason why they were in the playoff race until the closing weeks of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive specialist after previously serving as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, and it didn't take him long to get the most out of that unit in New York.

Playing in New York typically does magnify both excellent and poor play, but it is fair to say that Gardner would be on the road to superstardom regardless of his location.