Logan Paul Elevating Ricochet, Imperium Must Not Break Up, More WWE Raw Takes

Logan Paul Elevating Ricochet, Imperium Must Not Break Up, More WWE Raw TakesJuly 11, 2023
The July 10 edition of WWE Raw was focused on the continued conflict amongst the major stables of the red brand.
Imperium may be set to break up as Gunther questioned Giovanni Vinci's worth to the cause. Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser fell to Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in tag team action.
Judgment Day almost lost at least one member as and Damian Priest continued to butt heads, but they came together to pick up a win in the main event. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley found new rivals in Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.
Ricochet made a statement by standing up to Logan Paul. Zoey Stark picked up the biggest win of her career over Becky Lynch.
It was an eventful night of action that continued to solidify the biggest stories on Raw.
Ricochet Has Make-or-Break Opportunity at Main Event Status in Feud with Logan Paul
Ricochet is one of the smoothest athletes in all of professional wrestling, but he has sat on the sidelines in recent years. Even his brief return to NXT could not push him back into the spotlight.
That looks to be changing for his rivalry with Logan Paul. The Maverick could have feuded with anyone going into SummerSlam 2023. He chose The One and Only for a reason.
These two mesh well together. Paul is the rare athlete that can match Ricochet in the ring. The two can have a classic high-flying showstealer to rival The One and Only much discussed battles with Will Ospreay in 2017.
When all is said and done, Ricochet will be in the best position of his career, win, lose or draw. It will be up to him and the WWE powers-that-be to take advantage.
This is a chance to make a new main event act. However, if he falls back down the card, Ricochet may never get another chance like this.
WWE Must Not Break Up Imperium
WWE has teased breaking up multiple stables recently. Tension between Finn Bálor and Damian Priest has almost pushed Judgment Day over the edge. Meanwhile, Gunther seems poised to kick out Giovanni Vinci from Imperium.
This would be a mistake as Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are too good together to break up. Imperium as a whole has barely begun to reach its potential as a unit.
WWE should use this opportunity to increase the numbers of the group. Ilja Dragunov would fit right in when he is ready to leave NXT.
As Drew McIntyre gears up to challenge The Ring General, Gunther should have a strong and steady crew to protect him.
The Bloodline has shown how impactful a long-term stable angle can be. WWE should not discount that by breaking up a group with real chemistry.
Zoey Stark is Already a Bigger Star Than She Ever Was in NXT
Zoey Stark has picked up the biggest win of her career, defeating Becky Lynch in a memorable competitive match.
Stark's alliance with Trish Stratus has paid dividends in elevating her far beyond her position leaving NXT. She has looked like a star near the top of the division.
While Stark's talent was never in question in NXT, the brand hardly took advantage of what she could do. She never got a serious NXT Women's Championship shot.
While she will have to give her win back to The Man before his feud is over, she is set to move up to the title picture by 2024. It would not be surprising if Stark and Stratus won the women's tag titles even sooner than that.
Rhea Ripley Will Elevate Raquel Rodriguez to Perennial World Title Contention
Rhea Ripley has awaited her first true challenger for the Women's World Championship. Zelina Vega and Natalya competed with her when it mattered, but neither had a chance to dethrone her.
Raquel Rodriguez can genuinely outmatch The Eradicator. Big Mami Cool is the rare woman that can match Ripley's power in the ring.
The two produced good matches together in NXT that solidified Rodriguez as the future of NXT. Ripley can once again elevate her rival to the next level.
Done right, this could be the feud that makes Big Mami Cool a perennial title contender for both brands. She has plenty of fresh match-ups across both brands, especially once she and Liv Morgan drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Ripley vs. Rodriguez can also lead to Ripley vs. Morgan, both important women's matches in the Raw women's division. Until Becky Lynch is available, The Eradicator has two very strong challengers.