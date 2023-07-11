Logan Paul Elevating Ricochet, Imperium Must Not Break Up, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

The July 10 edition of WWE Raw was focused on the continued conflict amongst the major stables of the red brand.



Imperium may be set to break up as Gunther questioned Giovanni Vinci's worth to the cause. Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser fell to Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in tag team action.



Judgment Day almost lost at least one member as and Damian Priest continued to butt heads, but they came together to pick up a win in the main event. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley found new rivals in Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.



Ricochet made a statement by standing up to Logan Paul. Zoey Stark picked up the biggest win of her career over Becky Lynch.



It was an eventful night of action that continued to solidify the biggest stories on Raw.

