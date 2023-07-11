Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Celebrated by Fans, Father After 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Win

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the home run king of 2023.

Guerrero defeated division rival Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of Monday's 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The victor launched a final-round record 25 long balls in the final round, eclipsing his fellow finalist by two in a thrilling matchup.

Twitter had plenty of reactions for the winner, including from his famous father:

Guerrero emerged from a single-elimination bracket of eight competitors who were seeded by the number of home runs they had as of July 4. Players had three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible in the first and second rounds and two minutes to do so in the finals. They also had the opportunity to earn bonus time by hitting long balls over 440 feet.

Here is a look at the full results:

Results

First Round

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. def. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, 29-28

No. 7 Julio Rodríguez def. No. 2 Pete Alonso, 41-21

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 3 Mookie Betts, 28-11

No. 5 Randy Arozarena def. No. 4 Adolis García, 24-17

Semifinals

No. 5 Randy Arozarena def. Luis Robert Jr., 35-22

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez, 21-20

Finals

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, 25-23

It didn't take long for a memorable moment.

Rutschman quickly became a fan favorite by hitting from both sides of the plate and sharing an embrace with his father, who was also the pitcher. Yet Robert didn't seem to care and won with relative ease without even using his full bonus time.

While Robert and Rutschman were excellent, the first-round matchup everyone in Seattle was waiting for was the one between Alonso and Rodríguez.

And the hometown hero didn't disappoint.

All Rodríguez did was set a Home Run Derby record with 41 long balls in a single round, much to the delight of the crowd that was chanting his name. Alonso never had a chance, which is saying something considering he was attempting to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champion in Derby history.

The drama continued in the semifinals when Arozarena eliminated the top-seeded Robert, but that was just the intermission for the crowd before Rodríguez stepped to the plate again.

Guerrero spoiled the Seattle party.

Perhaps fatigue was an issue for Rodríguez after his incredible opening round, but the Blue Jays star set up an all-American League East showdown in the finals.

And then he went out and won it.