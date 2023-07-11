X

MLB

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Celebrated by Fans, Father After 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the home run king of 2023.

    Guerrero defeated division rival Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of Monday's 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The victor launched a final-round record 25 long balls in the final round, eclipsing his fellow finalist by two in a thrilling matchup.

    Twitter had plenty of reactions for the winner, including from his famous father:

    Vladimir Guerrero @VladGuerrero27

    What a performance! <br><br>Proud of you son ♥️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a>

    Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays

    Manager John Schneider is getting absolutely shelled right now <a href="https://t.co/w0X6RvQFuY">pic.twitter.com/w0X6RvQFuY</a>

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Vlad was so exhausted by the quick turnaround, he took a timeout only 47 seconds into the final round.<br><br>Then he got on a roll, pumping 14 home runs in the next 1:13, and then 5 more in the bonus round<br><br>So he puts up 25 - a big number for Arozarena to shoot for in a 2-minute final

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    VLAD GUERRERO JR. IS YOUR 2023 HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION 👑 <a href="https://t.co/EaqH7IqA79">pic.twitter.com/EaqH7IqA79</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Just like his pops. 💙<br><br>Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/TMobile?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMobile</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a>! <a href="https://t.co/T8Ke59qQ59">pic.twitter.com/T8Ke59qQ59</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Hall-of-Fame father Vladimir Guerrero are the first father-son duo to be to be Home Run Derby champions. <a href="https://t.co/kO6vviItZg">pic.twitter.com/kO6vviItZg</a>

    Tony Marchese @TonyOnTap

    Can't wait to watch Vlad III win a derby in 20 years with my grandkids.

    Lindsay Ballant @lindsayballant

    Either would have been awesome but Vlad deserves a Derby win so bad after the past few derbies, hell yeah

    Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch

    I've watched pretty much every Blue Jays game since moving to Toronto (give or take a couple of games). Vladdy plays with joy and passion. It's always interesting to see how many guys on the other team joke around with him at first base. Clearly, a well-liked dude in the game.

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    👑❤️ <a href="https://t.co/G4hS6LjauG">pic.twitter.com/G4hS6LjauG</a>

    Holly MacKenzie @stackmack

    everyone post baby vladdy photos now!

    Chris Johnston @reporterchris

    Big Vlad Energy!!<a href="https://twitter.com/VladGuerrero27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VladGuerrero27</a>

    maddie @maddiecholette

    vlad was phenomenal, i'm so proud of him no matter what, love having this guy on my team so much

    Mike Wilner @Wilnerness

    Tremendous job by Vladdy in the HR Derby. He had the biggest final round ever with 25 homers, trying to beat Randy Arozarena and in very good shape to do it.<br><br>Got a huge break by not having to go first in the second round. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bluejays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bluejays</a>

    Guerrero emerged from a single-elimination bracket of eight competitors who were seeded by the number of home runs they had as of July 4. Players had three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible in the first and second rounds and two minutes to do so in the finals. They also had the opportunity to earn bonus time by hitting long balls over 440 feet.

    Here is a look at the full results:

    Results

    First Round

    • No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. def. No. 8 Adley Rutschman, 29-28
    • No. 7 Julio Rodríguez def. No. 2 Pete Alonso, 41-21
    • No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 3 Mookie Betts, 28-11
    • No. 5 Randy Arozarena def. No. 4 Adolis García, 24-17

    Semifinals

    • No. 5 Randy Arozarena def. Luis Robert Jr., 35-22
    • No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez, 21-20

    Finals

    • No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. def. No. 5 Randy Arozarena, 25-23

    It didn't take long for a memorable moment.

    Rutschman quickly became a fan favorite by hitting from both sides of the plate and sharing an embrace with his father, who was also the pitcher. Yet Robert didn't seem to care and won with relative ease without even using his full bonus time.

    ESPN @espn

    What a moment for the Rutschman family 🧡 <a href="https://t.co/8bWAjdkbI2">pic.twitter.com/8bWAjdkbI2</a>

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    Adley going switch was cool as hell, but sometimes you run into a gigantic man hellbent on destroying baseballs

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    How Luis Robert Jr. pulled up to the 1st round <a href="https://t.co/sZVMzaSn65">pic.twitter.com/sZVMzaSn65</a>

    While Robert and Rutschman were excellent, the first-round matchup everyone in Seattle was waiting for was the one between Alonso and Rodríguez.

    And the hometown hero didn't disappoint.

    All Rodríguez did was set a Home Run Derby record with 41 long balls in a single round, much to the delight of the crowd that was chanting his name. Alonso never had a chance, which is saying something considering he was attempting to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champion in Derby history.

    ESPN @espn

    JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW 🤩<br><br>41 home runs in the first round 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/JrI4Ajag0p">pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p</a>

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Julio Rodriguez is ridiculous

    Seattle Mariners @Mariners

    Everything. Everything about this.<a href="https://twitter.com/JRODshow44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JRODshow44</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZkBkZbiCY4">pic.twitter.com/ZkBkZbiCY4</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    YEAH IT'S FREAKIN ELECTRIC HERE

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/Uax7eoEonC">pic.twitter.com/Uax7eoEonC</a>

    Tate Frazier @tatefrazier

    Julio Rodriguez brought me back to caring about the Home Run Derby

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Julio is the ONLY PLAYER with multiple 30-homer Derby rounds in a career…HE NOW HAS 3<br><br>!!!

    The drama continued in the semifinals when Arozarena eliminated the top-seeded Robert, but that was just the intermission for the crowd before Rodríguez stepped to the plate again.

    Guerrero spoiled the Seattle party.

    Perhaps fatigue was an issue for Rodríguez after his incredible opening round, but the Blue Jays star set up an all-American League East showdown in the finals.

    Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli

    The only thing that can save this crowd now is Ken Griffey, Jr taking some hacks.

    And then he went out and won it.