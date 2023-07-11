Bob Huggins Says in Statement He Never Resigned as WVU HC; Wants to Remain in Role

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

After threatening to sue West Virginia and demanding he be reinstated as head coach of the men's basketball team, Bob Huggins released a statement on Monday to address the situation.

Huggins stated that he never resigned from his position as head coach following his arrest for DUI in June, and he reiterated his desire to remain in the role.

WV MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval reported that the University called Huggins' claim "completely factually inaccurate," as his resignation letter was sent in by his wife and he also met with players to inform them of his departure last month.

Huggins said in his statement that he "did not draft or review" West Virginia's announcement of his resignation, and "The false statement was sent under my name, but no signature is included." He further questioned the validity of the University's claim that he resigned.

"I never submitted the notice required under the Employee Agreement to voluntarily resign," he stated. "I let WVU know that I was seeking rehabilitation."

While Huggins remains intent on regaining his job and proving that the University "did not handle the situation appropriately," West Virginia doesn't plan on backing down from its position.

"The University will not accept Mr. Huggins' revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men's basketball program," the school's statement read. "Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations."

Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16 for driving under the influence. He had failed multiple sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol level of .210, which is over 2.5 times the legal limit. Earlier in the offseason, he was suspended by West Virginia for three games and received other penalties after he twice used an anti-gay slur during a radio interview.

It's clear that neither side is ready to back down, so it could be a long fight between Huggins and West Virginia.