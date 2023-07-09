Bob Huggins Threatens Lawsuit Unless Reinstated as WVU HC; Denies Resigning After DUI

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The end of Bob Huggins tenure with West Virginia University just became even more complicated.

It was reported that the coach resigned following his DUI arrest in June, but WV MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval reported that Huggins is claiming that he never resigned from his post, and plans to sue the university if he isn't reinstated.

Kercheval then reported that the University called Huggins' claim 'completely factually inaccurate' and that they received his resignation letter from his wife and that the coach spoke to the team about his departure.

Jeff Jenkins of WVMetroNews reported that the University is getting mixed messages from Huggins' attorneys, and Kercheval reported that the University will not reinstate Huggins under any circumstances.

Huggins had been the head coach of the Mountaineers since 2007 and had a 345-203 overall record. West Virginia qualified for the NCAA Tournament six times in those years, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times.

The controversy surrounding the coach in recent months began when he used an anti-LGBT slur on a radio appearance in Cincinnati and was suspended and fined by the University. This all preceded the DUI incident, and his resignation was announced shortly thereafter.

The University named Josh Eilert as the new interim head basketball coach in June. He had been with the team since 2007 alongside Huggins and was named a full-time assistant in 2022.