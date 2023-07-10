Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' Mansion Seen in Photo; Includes Partial Football Field, More

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have officially finished building a new home, and at first glance, there are plenty of things to do there.

The Mahomes' new property includes a partial football field and a par-3 golf hole among other amenities, giving the reigning NFL MVP easy access to his two favorite sports:

The couple's previous home, a renovated Kansas City ranch house, is up for sale and reportedly valued at $2.9 million.

Mahomes is coming off a celebrity golf competition victory alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in The Match against Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson last month.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin training camp on July 23.