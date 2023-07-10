X

    Video: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins Footage from Netflix's 'Quarterback' Released

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, July 10, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 08: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during OTA's on June 8, 2023 at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Netflix unveiled the first four minutes of its upcoming Quarterback docuseries that followed three quarterbacks—the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota—throughout the 2022 season.

    Netflix @netflix

    It's almost time for kick off! <br><br>Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. <a href="https://t.co/NOIsORFmjB">pic.twitter.com/NOIsORFmjB</a>

    The trio had very different seasons.

    Mahomes, 27, had an epic year, winning the league's MVP award after throwing for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67.1 percent of his passes. His Chiefs concluded the season as Super Bowl champions, besting the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Cousins, 34, had an excellent campaign himself, throwing for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes. He led the Vikings to a 13-4 record, though they lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.

    Mariota, 29, fared far differently. He struggled for the young Falcons, throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 438 yards and four scores.

    The Falcons were just 5-8 in his starts and he was eventually benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. He then left the team to undergo season-ending surgery for a chronic knee injury, and this offseason he was released by Atlanta and signed with the Eagles to serve as Jalen Hurts' backup.

