2023 MLB All-Star Game: Top Storylines to Track for Both Rosters

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game changes venue every year, but the final result of the exhibition has been the same for the last decade.

The American League carries a nine-game ASG winning streak into Tuesday's showcase inside T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In fact, the AL is 21-3-1 in the Midsummer Classic dating back to 1997.

Shohei Ohtani and Co. will try to retain the ASG title, but the AL will have to do so without Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, who were both voted in as starters, but will miss the game due to injury.

Additionally, the AL will not have Ohtani's pitching talent available. The Japanese megastar left his last start for the Los Angeles Angels with a blister and only plans on hitting in Seattle.

The NL roster includes three of the top four leaders in batting average and hits, as well as three of the best home-run hitters in baseball this season.

The AL pitching staff held the NL to three runs or fewer in eight of the last nine All-Star Games, but extending that run could be difficult without Ohtani and ERA leaders Framber Valdez and Shane McClanahan toeing the rubber in Seattle.