2024 MLB Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Top 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The first 70 picks of the 2023 MLB Draft are in the books, and fans across the baseball world are already giddy about the future.



So are we—just for different, but still future-focused reasons.



Because the talent grab is all about looking ahead, we're taking this opportunity to look ahead at next year's draft class. While the board will inevitably change over the next calendar year, this is a good time to get a stock update on the prospects in this class. After running through a mock first round (using the latest order at Tankathon.com), we'll do a deeper dive into the top two players on our board.

