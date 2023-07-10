MLB

    2024 MLB Mock Draft: Early Predictions for Top 1st-Round Baseball Prospects

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

      OMAHA, NE - JUNE 26: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators warms up before taking on the LSU Tigers in game three of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
      Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

      The first 70 picks of the 2023 MLB Draft are in the books, and fans across the baseball world are already giddy about the future.

      So are we—just for different, but still future-focused reasons.

      Because the talent grab is all about looking ahead, we're taking this opportunity to look ahead at next year's draft class. While the board will inevitably change over the next calendar year, this is a good time to get a stock update on the prospects in this class. After running through a mock first round (using the latest order at Tankathon.com), we'll do a deeper dive into the top two players on our board.

    2024 MLB Mock Draft

      KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 25: Chase Burns #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pitch against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
      Eakin Howard/Getty Images

      1. Oakland Athletics: Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

      2. Kansas City Royals: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

      3. Colorado Rockies: Chase Burns, RHP, Tennessee

      4. Washington Nationals: Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, Jackson Prep (Miss.)

      5. Chicago White Sox: Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa

      6. St. Louis Cardinals: Derek Curiel, OF, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

      7. Detroit Tigers: Tommy White, 1B/3B/, LSU

      8. Pittsburgh Pirates: Braden Montgomery, RHP/OF, Stanford

      9. New York Mets: Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)

      10. Chicago Cubs: Carter Holton, LHP, Vanderbilt

      11. San Diego Padres: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro (Ariz.)

      12. Los Angeles Angels: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

      13. Minnesota Twins: Pierce Coppola, LHP, Florida

      14. Seattle Mariners: Thatcher Hurd, RHP, LSU

      15. Boston Red Sox: Paxton Kling, OF, LSU

      16. Milwaukee Brewers: Peyton Stovall, INF, Arkansas

      17. New York Yankees: PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville (S.C.)

      18. Philadelphia Phillies: Rodney Green, Jr., OF, California

      19. San Francisco Giants: Carson Benge, RHP/OF, Oklahoma State

      20. Toronto Blue Jays: Michael Mullinax, OF, North Cobb Christian (Ga.)

      21. Houston Astros: Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View (Ark.)

      22. Arizona Diamondbacks: Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee

      23. Cleveland Guardians: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

      24. Cincinnati Reds: John Spikerman, OF/SS, Oklahoma

      25. Miami Marlins: Noah Franco, LHP, IMG Academy (Fla.)

      26. Baltimore Orioles: Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State

      27. Texas Rangers: Cody Schrier, 2B/SS, UCLA

      28. Los Angeles Dodgers: Jalin Flores, SS, Texas

      29. Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Sirota, OF, Northeastern

      30. Atlanta Braves: Owen Paino, SS, Roy C Ketcham (N.Y.)

    Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina

      North Carolina's Vance Honeycutt (7) bats during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
      AP Photo/Ben McKeown

      Vance Honeycutt has serious five-tool potential.

      You name the baseball skill, it's in his bag. He hits for average and power, runs well and is a good defender to stay in centerfield.

      He could be a middle of the order bat or a top-of-the-lineup table-setter who gives out those momentum-boosting leadoff homers. It's possible stardom eludes him, because that's a possibility for any prospect, but he could fall short of his full potential and still be an annual source of 20 homers and 20 steals.

      In two seasons at North Carolina, he has compiled a .279/.413/.594 slash line. He has 37 home runs and 100 RBI in 114 games. He has stolen 48 bases and been caught just nine times.

    Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

      OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 25: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. Florida defeated LSU 24-4. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
      Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

      Remember how Shohei Ohtani was a true one-of-a-kind when he came stateside? Well, Jac Caglianone hopes to follow in his footsteps as the next Ohtani.

      "I just thought it was the coolest thing ever," Caglianone said of watching Ohtani. "I'd always done both, and it was something that I planned to do in college, and seeing the way his game grew and keeping a pretty close eye on him and studying all that he did—that was exactly who I wanted to be."

      So far, Caglianone is doing everything he can to trace that path.

      This past season, he batted .323 with 33 homers and 90 RBI in 71 games, while also racking up 87 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched. His hitting is ahead of his pitching, though that's more a credit to the former than a criticism of the latter. The 6'5" lefty can hit 99 on the radar gun and has both a slider and a changeup in his arsenal. If he can harness his control (55 walks this season), he could be baseball's next two-way star.

