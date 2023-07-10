X

Report: Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times at Federal Prison; In Stable Condition

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times during an altercation at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, according to Michael Balsamo and Michael R. Sisak of the Associated Press.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed a prisoner was transported to a nearby hospital because of the incident but declined to identify anyone involved.

"No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger," the bureau said, per NBC News' Erik Ortiz. "An internal investigation is ongoing."

