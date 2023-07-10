Report: Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times at Federal Prison; In Stable Condition

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times during an altercation at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, according to Michael Balsamo and Michael R. Sisak of the Associated Press.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed a prisoner was transported to a nearby hospital because of the incident but declined to identify anyone involved.

"No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger," the bureau said, per NBC News' Erik Ortiz. "An internal investigation is ongoing."



