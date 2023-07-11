MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand at the 2023 All-Star Break

0 of 15

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The unofficial midpoint of the MLB season has arrived, as the league's All-Star festivities are in full swing and regular-season games are paused until Friday.

This is the perfect time to glance back at how teams are performing relative to preseason expectations, and included in this week's power rankings is a look at where each team sat in our Opening Day rankings as well as their high and low mark to this point.

Included in this week's version is a look at the All-MLB team at the All-Star break and full midseason award ballots for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in each league.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.