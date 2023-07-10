Lakers Rumors: Christian Wood, Bismack Biyombo Being Considered in NBA Free Agency

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a center to complete the roster, and it appears that they have some targets.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the team is looking at Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo as potential candidates to be added in free agency.

Pelinka spoke to reporters and said that building depth at the position is a main priority.

"I think dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important," Pelinka said. "So we don't want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good."

Buha reported that the team is looking to revert its strategy to match up with the heavy big-man usage from the 2019-20 NBA championship season.

"The hope is that the athletic 7-foot Hayes can complement Davis the way that Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee did that season," Buha wrote.

Biyombo averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 61 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23, while Wood was much more productive with 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dallas Mavericks in 22-23.

The key difference with the two players will come with salary, as Biyombo commands a significantly lower salary than Wood. Still. depth at the position will be crucial for the team to advance further in the postseason in 2023-24.