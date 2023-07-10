Roster Holes Bears Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

How much better can the Chicago Bears be during the 2023 NFL campaign? That isn't yet clear, and it won't be until the regular season arrives in September. But we could start to get a better idea later this month when training camp gets underway.

The Bears should be a stronger team than they were in 2022, when they went an NFL-worst 3-14. They've added some solid players this offseason (including with their incoming rookie class) and have a better roster than they had at the end of last season.

But Chicago could still plug a few holes to further improve. And with a little more than $32 million in cap space still available (per Over The Cap), it has the financial capability to do so.

Here's a look at several roster holes the Bears may want to fill before training camp.