Roster Holes Bears Must Fill Before Training Camp

July 10, 2023
How much better can the Chicago Bears be during the 2023 NFL campaign? That isn't yet clear, and it won't be until the regular season arrives in September. But we could start to get a better idea later this month when training camp gets underway.
The Bears should be a stronger team than they were in 2022, when they went an NFL-worst 3-14. They've added some solid players this offseason (including with their incoming rookie class) and have a better roster than they had at the end of last season.
But Chicago could still plug a few holes to further improve. And with a little more than $32 million in cap space still available (per Over The Cap), it has the financial capability to do so.
Here's a look at several roster holes the Bears may want to fill before training camp.
Edge Rushers
It's clear where Chicago's biggest roster hole lies: on its pass rush. That shouldn't be surprising, considering the Bears ranked last in the NFL with 20 total sacks during the 2022 season.
This offseason, the team didn't do much to improve on the edges. It signed DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal, but the 28-year-old has only 19.5 sacks in 66 games over six NFL seasons. He recorded a career-high seven in 17 games with the Tennessee Titans, but it isn't a sure thing that he'll replicate that production in Chicago.
Beyond Walker, the Bears' top pass-rushing options are Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green. That's not exactly a unit that should impose a ton of fear in opposing quarterbacks.
Chicago shouldn't necessarily spend big to improve its pass rush for the short term and block the younger players on the depth chart. However, it needs to add another player on the edge who can serve as a veteran mentor and rack up some sacks in the process.
Wide Receiver Depth
The Bears have bolstered their receiving corps over the past year. They traded for both Chase Claypool and DJ Moore (giving them solid starting options alongside Darnell Mooney) and took former Cincinnati standout Tyler Scott in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.
But Claypool and Moore don't exactly have long track records. Plus, many of the other receivers on Chicago's roster are unproven players who either haven't had much NFL success or haven't gotten many opportunities.
If the Bears want to take a significant step forward on offense this year, they may want to bring in a proven veteran wide receiver who can serve as a steady target for quarterback Justin Fields. Otherwise, this WR group could be set up to underperform a bit.
Fields has the skills and talent to continue developing into a top-level QB. So Chicago should put him in the best possible situation, which would happen with the acquisition of one more solid receiving option.
Cornerback Depth
There's a good chance the Bears are already set when it comes to their starting cornerbacks for 2023. Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and rookie Tyrique Stevenson (a second-round pick in this year's draft out of Miami) should be anchors in the secondary.
But Chicago doesn't have a ton of CB depth as it heads into training camp. And the players who could be backing up that starting trio aren't great options to be put into action, if needed.
It's always possible injuries could occur to key players. Plus, Stevenson may underperform as he gets acclimated to the NFL level, while Gordon is only a second-year player himself.
So the Bears would be wise to add a veteran cornerback to their roster, somebody who the youngsters could learn from and who perform adequately if the team needs to turn to him to fill a key role. It would only make this position group better heading into 2023.