John Wall Rumors: Celtics, Blazers Among Teams to Attend PG's Private Workout

Some of John Wall's potential suitors have been revealed.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes broke the news of Sunday's workout, where the five-time All-Star would be in front of multiple organizations in Las Vegas. Kelly Iko of The Athletic was able to shed some light on the team's who were in attendance at the workout.

Wall averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. This was his return to the NBA after he sat out the entire 2021-22 season, and he has only played in 74 games in the past four seasons.

While the 2010 No. 1 overall pick is not necessarily the player he once was, his talent is still worth checking in on. He has career averages of 18.7 points and 8.9 assists and could be a dynamic playmaker off the bench for a team looking for depth at the guard position.

The two teams of note, the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, are fascinating candidates.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 and the NBA Finals in 2022, but has struggled to get over the hump to glory. The team picked up Kristaps Porzingis this offseason and also parted ways with long-time leader Marcus Smart.

With Malcolm Brogdon also potentially out the door soon, a position group with tremendous depth may all of a sudden be due for a veteran presence, and Wall could provide that at a cheap price. As for Portland, their interest says a lot.

The Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard, but the seven-time All-Star has requested a trade. They also selected Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but having a veteran like Wall to mentor the talented Henderson could be a huge get for Portland.