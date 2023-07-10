Alex DeBrincat Traded to Red Wings from Senators; Signs 4-Year, $31.5M Contract

André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The contract is worth $7.875 million per year, which will make DeBrincat the Red Wings' highest-paid player after captain Dylan Larkin.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the trade, with NHL Network's David Pagnotta initially reporting details of the contract.

DeBrincat recorded 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) for the Ottawa Senators last season. That marks an offensive dip from his 41-goal 2021-22 campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, but the Red Wings could be hoping he will bounce back on Larkin's wing.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.