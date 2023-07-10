X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson vs. Rockets with Amen Thompson Injured

    Julia StumbaughJuly 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons walks on the court during a break in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the first twins to both be selected in the top five of the same draft will have to wait.

    Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson—the No. 5 overall pick—stuffed the stat sheet Sunday in a 113-101 Summer League loss to a Houston Rockets team missing his brother, No. 4 pick Amen Thompson.

    Ausar finished the night with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Amen will likely miss the rest of the Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Friday.

    Although they missed out on a brother-on-brother matchup, fans got to watch Ausar prove why he was a top-ranked pick out of the G League.

    Thompson bounced back from a shaky first half with a dominant second. He went 6-for-13 from the field, but his best plays of the evening came from his precise passing and the turnovers he forced on the Rockets.

    NBA @NBA

    Ausar Thompson dime 🥽<br>James Wiseman slam 😤<br><br>LIVE on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/9xdk6KYonp">pic.twitter.com/9xdk6KYonp</a>

    Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops

    Ausar Thompson great on ball defense and strong hands to force the turnover on Smith <a href="https://t.co/Fzdubr5XO7">pic.twitter.com/Fzdubr5XO7</a>

    Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson vs. Rockets with Amen Thompson Injured
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The confidence displayed in those plays is one reason viewers watching the game decided they are ready to see Thompson join the Pistons in regular-season NBA action as soon as possible.

    Pxrzival @Pxrzival2049

    I've seen enough, Ausar Thompson needs to start over Jaden Ivey

    Ethan @bothbasketballs

    Ausar's vision is really something special. <br><br>Going to be an immediate impact from day 1.

    Eric Vincent @IAmEricVincent

    Ausar Thompson is going to be a major boost on the glass <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pistons</a>

    Lluís @godneystuckey

    One thing I'm pretty certain about this team is that they're going to run the floor a lot and probably be great at it. Having a guy like Ausar who can actually grab boards and go every time is massive

    𝓭𝓯✨️ @71yeloF

    Ausar Thompson has dpoy potential, there I said it

    Troy Weaver Stan Account @DaBasedChip

    I've been really impressed with what Ausar has done to contribute despite not having the ball. I think he's gonna be damn damn good. As a creator his processing skills are special.

    Pistons All Day @bigdogpistons

    Ausar is going to stuff the stat sheet every game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pistons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pistons</a>

    Keith Black Trudeau @Charlottean28

    Ausar did a lot of really fun stuff today. It'll get lost in all of the scoring but I can't wait to see him as a connector for the players that matter.

    Seto Kyle🐉 @ImJustKyle_

    Ausar is desperately what the Pistons needed at the wing spot man

    Nick Crain @CrainNBA

    Ausar Thompson with 12-8-5. He's going to be so good.

    Amen's absence also sparked jokes about Ausar finishing the night as the definitive winner of the brothers' first NBA showdown.

    cameron @twowaycade

    ausar thompson stats tonight 12/7/4 <br><br>amen thompson stats tonight 0/0/0 <br><br>👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/3w02Gy6LCS">pic.twitter.com/3w02Gy6LCS</a>

    Ausar Thompson and the Pistons will next face Gradey Dick and the Toronto Raptors Wednesday.

    After undergoing an MRI Saturday, Amen Thompson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain. He will wear a boot for the next week and is not expected to return to the Summer League, ESPN's Marc Spears reported.