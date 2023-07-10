Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson vs. Rockets with Amen Thompson Injured

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the first twins to both be selected in the top five of the same draft will have to wait.

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson—the No. 5 overall pick—stuffed the stat sheet Sunday in a 113-101 Summer League loss to a Houston Rockets team missing his brother, No. 4 pick Amen Thompson.

Ausar finished the night with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Amen will likely miss the rest of the Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Friday.

Although they missed out on a brother-on-brother matchup, fans got to watch Ausar prove why he was a top-ranked pick out of the G League.

Thompson bounced back from a shaky first half with a dominant second. He went 6-for-13 from the field, but his best plays of the evening came from his precise passing and the turnovers he forced on the Rockets.

The confidence displayed in those plays is one reason viewers watching the game decided they are ready to see Thompson join the Pistons in regular-season NBA action as soon as possible.

Amen's absence also sparked jokes about Ausar finishing the night as the definitive winner of the brothers' first NBA showdown.

Ausar Thompson and the Pistons will next face Gradey Dick and the Toronto Raptors Wednesday.

After undergoing an MRI Saturday, Amen Thompson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain. He will wear a boot for the next week and is not expected to return to the Summer League, ESPN's Marc Spears reported.