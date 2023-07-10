6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 290

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 290 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas and it opened the door to a bunch of exciting matchup options, including a handful of title fights.

The 13-fight event, which was hosted by the T-Mobile Arena, was topped by two championship bouts.

In the main event spot, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia picked up one of his most lopsided wins to date, battering Mexican knockout artist Yair Rodriguez to a third-round TKO victory.

Before that, Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja became the UFC flyweight champion with an electrifying decision win over Mexican star Brandon Moreno.

The final non-title fight of the night saw top-5 middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis collide with a crack at the belt seemingly hanging in the balance. In a notable upset, Du Plessis thumped Whittaker to a second-round TKO win.

Earlier on the main card, we saw big wins from lightweight veteran Dan Hooker and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal, who defeated Jalin Turner by decision and Val Woodburn by TKO respectively, while the undercard was capped off by Robbie Lawler's retirement fight, which ended with a quick KO win over Niko Price.

Now that we've recapped the highlights of the event, here are the six fights we're hoping to see next.