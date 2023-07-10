The Biggest Winners and Losers from Day 1 of 2023 MLB Draft

0 of 8

AP Photo/John Peterson

The picks are in. All 70 of them.

So, here's who won and who lost on Day 1 of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Albeit with the obligatory caveat that it will be years before the story of the '23 draft is known in full, for now we've zeroed in on people and institutions who have come out of Sunday's proceedings looking like winners and losers. These concern players who didn't or didn't have their dreams come true, teams that lucked or missed out and more.

Without further ado, we have four of each to get to.