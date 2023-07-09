X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Lakers' Hood-Schifino with Pippen Jr. Out

    Julia StumbaughJuly 9, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets warms up before a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers did not only beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-75 in Sunday Summer League action. They also caused Charlotte fans to worry about the Hornets' most highly-anticipated rookie.

    Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft, was held to 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting, including 0-for-7 from behind the arc.

    The Lakers' first-round prospect had a more productive outing. No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino recorded 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting with five assists and three steals.

    Scotty Pippen Jr. did not play for the Lakers Sunday. He was sidelined last week due to a sprained ankle, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported. That injury could be what is keeping Pippen from making his Summer League bid for a roster spot after spending most of last season in the NBA G League.

    The loss sparked some hot takes about Miller, who Charlotte selected with their fourth No. 2 pick in franchise history.

    starr @starrtraak

    Brandon miller just hasn't been memorable in these games at all

    Bucc (MONTY MOLE SZN) @LiversFor3

    Is Colin Castleton a better prospect than Brandon Miller??? People are talking…

    Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Lakers' Hood-Schifino with Pippen Jr. Out
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    chrismgarcia.eth @Cangri07

    Brandon Miller says hornets making it to the finals 😂. The dude is struggling against practice squads

    Myles @Myles_100

    Brandon Miller has to settle down and stop pressing for his shots. He's trying to prove why he's the number two pick.

    Five Dara? 🤬 @ViewsFromTheGlo

    Brandon miller has work to do

    Ethan Alexander @ThreewindEthan

    Brandon Miller has looked really iffy. I understand it's only Summer League, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little worried

    jason @PacmanJonez

    I know it's summer league, and I can't tell if the whole team of Charlotte is terrible, but Brandon Miller has not stood out through 2 games.

    BeanTheGreat @UncleNick_8

    Brandon Miller been having a rough start to summer league.

    A Lee @A__LeeFamous

    I normally don't put a lot in summer league but Brandon miller getting cooked &amp; he can't score

    bouk⭐️ @jamesbonknight

    brandon miller is getting absolutely fried on both ends

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Brandon Miller has been so underwhelming, man.

    Geniu$World🧠 @Your___Dreams

    Can't call Brandon Miller a bust yet but it is disheartening to see him look regular af rn

    For the Lakers, Hood-Schifino showed off his passing with a few no-look dimes. He showed off noticeable chemistry with several teammates including Colin Castleton, who led the Lakers with 21 points.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Lakers 1st-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino didn't need to look for this dime🫣 <a href="https://t.co/cO7J7OpZPM">pic.twitter.com/cO7J7OpZPM</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jalen Hood-Schifino DIME ✨<br><br>The No. 17 pick finds Sacha Killeya-Jones inside... watch LIVE on ESPN2. <a href="https://t.co/HY7GtPrH5E">pic.twitter.com/HY7GtPrH5E</a>

    That chemistry was enough to get Lakers fans predicting Hood-Schifino making it in the NBA this fall.

    Adel @DigitalAdel

    Hood-Schifino is a legit true PG <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a>

    Noah @green1noahh

    Jalen Hood-Schifino is a beast. <br><br>He should be our back up point guard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lakeshow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lakeshow</a>

    Rico🫡 @CreatineCastle

    Hood-Schifino gonna be good for the Lakers

    LakeShowHoopsᴾᴴ @LakeShowHoopsPH

    Jalen Hood-Schifino geting more and more comfortable every game man. He looked big and solid out there. 👀

    DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj

    Hood schifino &amp; Max Lewis chemistry &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

    Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

    Love Hood-Schifino's feel for the game and decision-making.

    Ishan Ghosh @ishanghosh824

    Jalen Hood-Schifino is showing flashes of being an elite drive and kick threat

    kp @YaHateTwoSeeIt

    Hood-Schifino is gonna be a good player

    Keith 🏈🏀⚾️📚 @TheShineTheory

    Hood-Schifino was a FIND! Dude got skillzs!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scouting?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scouting</a> 👊🏾

    Miller will look to bounce back as the Hornets face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday. Pippen could potentially make his 2023 Summer League debut Wednesday as the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.