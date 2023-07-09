Hot Takes on Hornets' Brandon Miller vs. Lakers' Hood-Schifino with Pippen Jr. Out

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers did not only beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-75 in Sunday Summer League action. They also caused Charlotte fans to worry about the Hornets' most highly-anticipated rookie.

Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft, was held to 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting, including 0-for-7 from behind the arc.

The Lakers' first-round prospect had a more productive outing. No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino recorded 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting with five assists and three steals.

Scotty Pippen Jr. did not play for the Lakers Sunday. He was sidelined last week due to a sprained ankle, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported. That injury could be what is keeping Pippen from making his Summer League bid for a roster spot after spending most of last season in the NBA G League.

The loss sparked some hot takes about Miller, who Charlotte selected with their fourth No. 2 pick in franchise history.

For the Lakers, Hood-Schifino showed off his passing with a few no-look dimes. He showed off noticeable chemistry with several teammates including Colin Castleton, who led the Lakers with 21 points.

That chemistry was enough to get Lakers fans predicting Hood-Schifino making it in the NBA this fall.

Miller will look to bounce back as the Hornets face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday. Pippen could potentially make his 2023 Summer League debut Wednesday as the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics.