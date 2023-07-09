Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Praises 'Intelligent' Victor Wembanyama: 'He'll Get It Done'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After making two of 13 shots in his NBA Summer League debut, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said he "didn't really know" what he was doing.

Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is confident the 2023 No. 1 pick will figure it out.

"You have things to learn but as you see he's an intelligent young man. He'll get it done," Abdul-Jabbar said during a panel at NBA Con Saturday, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Wembanyama and Abdul-Jabbar spoke during a 30-minute panel hosted by fellow Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas during the inaugural convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

When Wembanyama mentioned his goal of helping the Spurs win a title, Abdul-Jabbar indicated the rookie could lean on lessons from his ongoing Summer League experience.

After breaking a streak of 22 straight postseason appearances in 2020, the Spurs have yet to return to the playoffs. Abdul-Jabbar, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a title during their third year of existence in 1971, knows what it is like to power a team into the playoff picture.

"The difficulty is in learning how you can best contribute to a winning effort," Abdul-Jabbar told Wembanyama. "That's what you got to learn how to do with your skill set. And you will find out what that is basically in preseason, you'll find out a lot about that."

Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance during Wembanyama's Summer League debut Friday. The rookie finished with nine points and eight rebounds as the Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 76-68 in front of a sell-out crowd.