Broncos' Javonte Williams 'Ready to Go' After Knee Injury, Plans Training Camp Return

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who was sidelined by an ACL tear in Week 4 of last season, hopes to be cleared by doctors to participate in training camp this month.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported the news.

"I mean, that's the plan," Williams said Sunday. "I feel like I'm ready to go."

Williams marked 204 scoreless yards on 47 carries, adding 16 receptions for 76 yards, before undergoing corrective surgery on multiple torn ligaments in his right knee in October. He will practice with a brace on that knee, Legwold reported.

Broncos training camp is set to begin July 25 for the team's veterans.

In an October interview with The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, Dr. Clint Soppe, a surgeon at the Cedars Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute and MLS orthopedic consultant, predicted a nine- to 12-month recovery timeline for Williams' "severe" injury.

Williams returned to practice in early June, just seven months after his surgery. James Palmer reported for the NFL Network that "everyone in the building" has noticed Williams' rehabilitation work.

The Broncos selected Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He quickly became a major component of Denver's offense, recording 903 yards on 203 catches in 2021. He added 43 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns while earning a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said during Denver's rookie minicamp in May he was "hopeful" Williams would be ready for training camp and avoid joining the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that's good news. His rehab is going well," Payton said about Williams in May, per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack.

Williams' presence at training camp later this month would be a hugely encouraging sign for the Broncos. The team added former veteran back Samaje Perine this offseason, but the plan will be for him to serve as RB2 if Williams can start the season healthy. Denver's offense will need both Williams' high ceiling and Perine's veteran experience in order to help quarterback Russell Wilson achieve a bounce-back season this fall.