76ers' James Harden, Joel Embiid Among Stars at Michael Rubin's Party in Las Vegas

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden may be looking for a trade out of Philadelphia, but that's not stopping him from parting with teammate (for now) Joel Embiid.

Harden and Embiid were among the many celebrities to hit up the NBA Summer Players Party at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, per TMZ Sports. Lil Baby hit the stage to perform at the event, which was hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

It's also worth noting that Rubin was a part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers before selling his holdings in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment last year.

The TMZ report does not say whether Harden and Embiid hung out at the event. Photos show the 2018 MVP alone watching Lil Baby, a close friend, perform and the wording of the story says he was "watchin' it all from afar."

Harden is seeking a trade from the Sixers after the team balked at signing him to a long-term contract this summer. It's Harden's third trade request in the span of less than three years, having previously forced his way from Houston to Brooklyn and then Brooklyn to Philadelphia.

The Sixers hoped pairing Harden with Joel Embiid would create a championship-worthy core. Instead, they've been bounced in back-to-back seasons in the second round, leading to the dismissal of coach Doc Rivers.