NFL Exec 'Curious If' Dexter Lawrence Maintains 'Level of Play' After Giants Contract

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dexter Lawrence was a revelation for the New York Giants in the 2022 season, registering career highs in tackles (68), sacks, (7.5), quarterback hits (28), tackles for loss (seven), forced fumbles (two) and passes defensed (three).

That earned the 25-year-old his first Pro Bowl bid and a massive four-year, $87.5 million deal with the Giants this offseason, but also left some folks in NFL circles wondering if Lawrence's uptick in performance was a contract-year bump or something sustainable going forward.

"Now that he has the contract, I'm curious if he keeps up the same level of play," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I thought his intensity would come and go a bit coming out of college."

Given that Lawerence had nearly as many sacks last season as he did across his first three NFL campaigns (nine), it's a fair question. The natural counter-argument is that Lawrence is simply hitting his prime years and his understanding of the game and work ethic perhaps caught up to the talent that made him a first-round pick in 2019.

The Giants are literally banking on the latter.