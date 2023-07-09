Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Winning Rings Is Best Way to Give Back for All the Love

Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama understands the immense pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick, but he remains steadfastly focused on team accomplishments over individual goals.

"I have a responsibility to all the young fans," Wembanyama said Saturday at NBA Con, per Jeff Maillet of The Athletic. "My best way to give back for all the love I've received is by winning rings."

Wembanyama is the most-hyped draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He comes with 7'3" height—without shoes—guard-like handles, a shooting stroke well into NBA three-point range and a determined competitive spirit. While his Summer League debut was a bit of a disappointment—he shot 2-of-12 from the floor in a nine-point outing—it's important to note he was coming off a deep playoff run with Metropolitans 92, his French league team, and was just getting his bearings in the U.S.

It's also worth noting that it was a Summer League debut, which is low exhibition level competition by NBA standards. It's not exactly going to be something anyone remembers once Wemby hits the floor in a real NBA game.

In fact, the only takeaway from Wembanyama's debut was the hype surrounding it. No player in the social media era has come close to having this level of attention and scrutiny to his every move in ultimately meaningless games.

Once the games count, though, it's clear Wembanyama is determined to hang more banners in San Antonio.