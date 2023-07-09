X

    Video: NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Shows His Face Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 9, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dennis Rodman attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
    Prince Williams/Wireimage

    Basketball legend Dennis Rodman has experimented with a number of different sartorial changes, and the 62-year-old may have executed his boldest look to date.

    Rodman got a tattoo of girlfriend Yella Yella on the right side of his face.

    TMZ @TMZ

    Dennis Rodman's GF Says She Was Against Face Tattoo Idea, 'He's Crazy!' <a href="https://t.co/IIwAoBg5rq">https://t.co/IIwAoBg5rq</a>

    Yella Yella told TMZ Sports she was initially against the idea.

    Rodman explained he wasn't afraid to get a permanent reminder of his partner because "this is my last dance with a woman."

    "She's very lovely," he said. "And I thank her for loving me the way I am—and that's why I did it for her."

    Van Johnson, the tattoo artist who granted Rodman's request, told TMZ Sports called the whole thing "pretty random" but added the five-time NBA champion "love(s) the hell out that girl."