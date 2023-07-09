Video: NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Shows His Face Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Basketball legend Dennis Rodman has experimented with a number of different sartorial changes, and the 62-year-old may have executed his boldest look to date.

Rodman got a tattoo of girlfriend Yella Yella on the right side of his face.

Yella Yella told TMZ Sports she was initially against the idea.

Rodman explained he wasn't afraid to get a permanent reminder of his partner because "this is my last dance with a woman."

"She's very lovely," he said. "And I thank her for loving me the way I am—and that's why I did it for her."

Van Johnson, the tattoo artist who granted Rodman's request, told TMZ Sports called the whole thing "pretty random" but added the five-time NBA champion "love(s) the hell out that girl."