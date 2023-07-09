USWNT vs. Wales: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

0 of 3

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team plays its final game before the 2023 Women's World Cup on Sunday against Wales.

Vlatko Andonovski's side comes into Sunday with a perfect 7-0 mark in 2023, and it outscored opponents 16-1 in that stretch.

The 23 players on the World Cup squad are confirmed, but there are still some decisions to be made in the starting XI, especially at center back, where Becky Sauerbrunn is out of the competition with an injury.

The Americans are expected to win their tune-up against a Welsh side that did not qualify for the World Cup, but they need to be on guard after one of their biggest rivals to win in Australia and New Zealand suffered a surprising setback earlier in the week.