Northwestern Football Players Respond to Hazing Allegations, Defend Pat Fitzgerald

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

In the wake of the bombshell report from The Daily Northwestern about hazing within the University's football program, Northwestern's football players have released a statement in support of head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted the statement from members of the team, claiming that the allegations are "exaggerated and twisted".

"It is disheartening to see the allegations brought forth against our team have been exaggerated and twisted into lies," the statement reads. "These fabrications have been made with the intention of harming our program and tarnish the reputation of our dedicated players and coaching staff. We firmly deny the validity of these accusations and stand united in our assertion that they do not reflect the character of our team."

The players then addressed head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his involvement with the scandal. The University suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks after an internal investigation.

"It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form," the statement reads. "Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge of these allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigations. Throughout his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has consistently prioritized the well-being of his players, and we stand behind him in his unwavering commitment to our team."

The University launched its investigation in January and came to the consensus that one claim was supported, but there was not sufficient evidence that coaches knew about the hazing. Fitzgerald's unpaid suspension began Friday and is set to conclude July 21st, before the team begins its preseason practice in August.

Fitzgerald released a statement on the allegations, stating that he was 'very disappointed' to learn of them.

"Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University," Fitzgerald's statement read. "We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward."

Northwestern finished 1-11 in 2022 and are two seasons removed from a 7-2 season that saw the Wildcats reach the Big 10 Championship and win the Citrus Bowl.