Jesus Aguilar Finishes Shannon Ross with a One-Shot KO in 17 Seconds at UFC 290

Nothing like a stunning knockout to get the card going at UFC 290.

In the second bout of the Early Prelims, Mexican flyweight Jesus Aguliar finished off his Australian opponent, Shannon Ross with a vicious overhand right that ended their early preliminary bout in just 17 seconds.



The win was the first official victory for Aguliar in UFC after the 27-year-old suffered a submission defeat at the hands of Tasuro Taira in his debut back in February 2022.

Aguliar's knockout of Ross was the second-fastest knockout in UFC flyweight history and was barely shaded by Dustin Ortiz's 15-second knockout of Hector Sandoval back in 2017.