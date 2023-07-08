Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from SaturdayJuly 8, 2023
Eight top 10 seeds went 8-0 at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Carlos Alcaraz led the charge of victories by top seeds on the men's side. The Spaniard's third-round win tied his best career finish at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club.
Of course, the No. 1 seed in the men's singles draw wants to earn more than just a fourth-round appearance to satisfy the high expectations he set for himself ahead of the tournament.
Alcaraz will face a tough path to the final since a trio of top-six seeds and a former Wimbledon runner-up are still alive in the top half of the draw.
Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune kept their Wimbledon title dreams alive with victories. Tsitsipas had the easiest win of the group in three sets.
Most of the top women's singles players faced little to no stress on Saturday. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka were two of six seeded women to win in straight sets.
Only No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur faced difficulty on the London grass, as she needed three sets to get past Bianca Andreescu.
Saturday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 25 Nicolas Jarry, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5
No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Laslo Djere, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4
No. 6 Holger Rune def. No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8)
Jiri Lehecka def. No. 16 Tommy Paul, 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-2
Matteo Berrettini def. No. 19 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)
Christopher Eubanks def. Christopher O'Connell, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2)
Women's Singles
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Katie Boulter, 6-1, 6-1
No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 9 Petra Kvitova def. Natalija Stefanovic, 6-3, 7-5
No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2
No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Dalma Galfi, 6-0, 6-4
No. 25 Madison Keys def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 6-1
Carlos Alcaraz Ties Career Best Finish at Wimbledon
The Wimbledon grass has been the most cruel to Alcaraz of the three major surfaces.
The top-seeded Spaniard moved one win away from his best Wimbledon finish with his four-set victory over Nicolas Jarry on Saturday.
Alcaraz rallied back from a second-set tiebreak loss to the 25th-seeded Chilean to finish off the victory in the third and fourth sets.
That was the first set Alcaraz lost in the tournament so far, but it may not be the last.
Next up for the No. 1 seed is 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, who beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Saturday.
Berrettini, who dealt with injuries this season, is the most dangerous unseeded player left in the men's singles draw. He should play with plenty of confidence against the No. 1 seed.
Alcaraz has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and he will try to avoid a second consecutive upset to an Italian player. He fell to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round last year.
Top Seeded Women Cruise into Fourth Round
Six of the seven completed women's singles matches on Saturday were won by seeded women in straight sets.
Nine of the 12 sets in those contests were won by three or more games.
Rybakina and Sabalenka, who are on a collision course for the semifinals, looked strong in their matches.
Rybakina, the reigning champion, took care of Katie Boulter, the top-ranked British woman, in 57 minutes on Centre Court.
Sabalenka tore through her match against Anna Blinkova in one hour and 21 minutes. The No. 2 seed responded to well in the third round after battling in three sets in her second-round match against Varvara Gracheva.
Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, American Madison Keys, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ekaterina Alexandrova all won in straight sets as well.
Jabeur's three-set win over Andreescu featured the only upset threat to a seeded woman on Saturday. The No. 6 seed came back from a set down to eliminate the 2019 U.S. Open champion.
Six of the top 10 seeds are still alive in the women's singles draw entering the fourth round. Only two top 10 seeds advanced the fourth round a year ago.