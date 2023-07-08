Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday

0 of 3

Eight top 10 seeds went 8-0 at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Carlos Alcaraz led the charge of victories by top seeds on the men's side. The Spaniard's third-round win tied his best career finish at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club.

Of course, the No. 1 seed in the men's singles draw wants to earn more than just a fourth-round appearance to satisfy the high expectations he set for himself ahead of the tournament.

Alcaraz will face a tough path to the final since a trio of top-six seeds and a former Wimbledon runner-up are still alive in the top half of the draw.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune kept their Wimbledon title dreams alive with victories. Tsitsipas had the easiest win of the group in three sets.

Most of the top women's singles players faced little to no stress on Saturday. Reigning champion Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka were two of six seeded women to win in straight sets.

Only No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur faced difficulty on the London grass, as she needed three sets to get past Bianca Andreescu.