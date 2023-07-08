The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 290

0 of 2

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

So with "going home" not an option, the mandate for the UFC is clear:

Go big.

Dana White's MMA colossus has done so and then some, responding with a 13-bout card that includes a five-bout pay-per-view portion—branded as UFC 290—featuring a pair of championship fights and a de facto eliminator for a title shot in a third weight class.

Alexander Volkanovki and Brandon Moreno are playing the roles of belt-risking champions at featherweight and flyweight, respectively, defending against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in Volkanovski's case and two-time conqueror Alexandre Pantoja in Moreno's.

The B/R combat team is in position to take in the action from T-Mobile Arena and compile a definitive list of the show's real-time winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section as we go.