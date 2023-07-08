The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 290July 8, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 290
It's International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
So with "going home" not an option, the mandate for the UFC is clear:
Go big.
Dana White's MMA colossus has done so and then some, responding with a 13-bout card that includes a five-bout pay-per-view portion—branded as UFC 290—featuring a pair of championship fights and a de facto eliminator for a title shot in a third weight class.
Alexander Volkanovki and Brandon Moreno are playing the roles of belt-risking champions at featherweight and flyweight, respectively, defending against interim champion Yair Rodriguez in Volkanovski's case and two-time conqueror Alexandre Pantoja in Moreno's.
The B/R combat team is in position to take in the action from T-Mobile Arena and compile a definitive list of the show's real-time winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section as we go.
Loser: Della Maddalena Momentum
Neither a strike was landed, nor a takedown executed on Jack Della Maddalena.
But it's hard to imagine someone losing more than the Aussie welterweight did on Saturday.
The streaking 26-year-old had earned 14 straight wins—including four in the UFC, all by first-round finishes—prior to making the lineup for the Las Vegas extravaganza against Sean Brady.
Brady had won 15 in a row of his own before falling to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 last October and was coming to the Nevada as the No. 8 contender at 170 pounds to restart momentum against a man slotted six spots beneath him in the latest rankings.
The match was scratched eight days out, however, when Brady sustained a left elbow injury and was replaced a few days later by regional newcomer Josiah Harrell.
The 24-year-old's turn in the spotlight was short-lived, though, as a routine pre-fight MRI revealed a previously undiagnosed affliction called moyamoya, a vessel disorder in which the skull's carotid artery is blocked or narrowed.
The bout was canceled from the card entirely, leaving Della Maddalena without an opponent and Harrell, according to his manager (via ESPN) facing brain surgery before he's able to consider continuing a career that began in 2020 and had seen him win seven straight fights inside the distance.
Full Card
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski v Yair Rodriguez
Brandon Moreno v Alexandre Pantoja
Robert Whittaker v Dricus Du Plessis
Jalin Turner v Dan Hooker
Bo Nickal v Val Woodburn
Preliminary Card
Robbie Lawler v Niko Price
Tatsuro Taira v Edgar Chairez
Yazmin Jauregui v Denise Gomes
Jimmy Crute v Alonzo Menifield
Early Preliminary Card
Vitor Petrino v Marcin Prachnio
Cameron Saaiman v Terrence Mitchell
Shannon Ross v Jesus Aguilar
Kamuela Kirk v Esteban Ribovics