Alexander Volkanovski And the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 290

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brandon Moreno just finished a four-part series—a quadrilogy—with Deiveson Figueiredo.

And now it looks like the on-again, off-again flyweight champ is due for another.

Already a two-time loser against Alexandre Pantoja in a rivalry last renewed five years ago, Moreno found himself on the short end of a split decision after an epic five-rounder that seems sure to get prominent mention when Fight of the Year votes are cast six months from now.

One judge gave Moreno a 49-46 verdict, awarding him rounds two through five, while the other two judges gave it to Pantoja by a 48-47 margin, giving him rounds one, three and five.

B/R had it 49-46 in the direction of the new champion, giving him the first, third, fourth and fifth.

"I worked so hard for that," Pantoja said. "I didn't expect a tough guy like that tonight. In the first round I thought Moreno was done. But he kept coming back. I've been through everything in my life. I left everything that I had. I always had respect for Moreno. Now it's my moment. I want to enjoy it."

Moreno lost by decisions in his two previous fights with Pantoja and was released from the UFC after the second, but returned and began his series with Figueiredo with a draw in December 2020.

He finished the Brazilian in three rounds in June 2021, lost a decision to him in January 2022, and wrapped up with a TKO win at UFC 283 in January.

Saturday's result was his first loss to someone other than Figueiredo since Pantoja beat him.

Moreno and Pantoja engaged in a perpetual back and forth, with the challenger scoring a knockdown with a hard left in the first, Moreno appearing faster and stronger and succeeding on the ground in the second. Pantoja got the fight to the ground in the third and chased submissions via rear-naked choke and arm triangle, but Moreno again survived and scored well with elbows in the fourth.

Pantoja controlled most of the fifth after scoring his sixth takedown of the fight and running his overall ground control time to 4:18, compared to Moreno's 2:24 in control and 117-111 edge in significant strikes.

"They'll be talking about that fight for years," ESPN's Jon Anik said.