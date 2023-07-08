Cowboys' Dak Prescott Approaching 2023 with 'Sense of Urgency' Ahead of 30th Birthday

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is ready to take that next step.

The veteran quarterback is set to turn 30 at the end of July and spoke about how the new decade of his life is shaping his outlook on the rest of his career. He said that it has made him place an extra emphasis on winning.

"One thousand percent," Prescott said, via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. "Just understanding injuries and what I've been throughout my career and understanding that you don't have forever to play this game. I'm blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency."

He also spoke about the transition from being a young player to a true veteran.

"Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years," Prescott said. "It's fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what's cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn't matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid."

Prescott has been very successful in his career, with a 61-36 record, two Pro Bowl selections and nearly 25,000 career passing yards.

However, that success has not necessarily translated in the postseason, at least up to the Cowboys' lofty standards.

Prescott has led Dallas to the postseason four times in his career but the team has never advanced past the divisional round.