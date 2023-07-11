NBA Teams Destined To Be Worse In 2023-24

1 of 5

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

James Harden's trade request and the seeming unlikelihood of it producing a talent gain for the Philadelphia 76ers is just one factor suggesting the team is in for a step back.

Even if the Sixers manage to bring in a star-level starter in a package for Harden, that player probably won't be as adept at spoon-feeding reigning MVP Joel Embiid for so many clean scoring opportunities.

For all his faults on defense and playoff disappearances, Harden was an ace pick-and-roll operator. He and Embiid were last season's most prolific PnR tandem, and Harden assisted the big man on more total buckets than any teammate combo in the league. Whoever steps into Harden's role—be it Tyrese Maxey or an outside acquisition—is unlikely to replicate that.

Maybe Embiid will level up by necessity with Harden gone, but the safer bet is probably that he'll regress. Last year's 66 games were the second-most of Embiid's career, and we could see him scale back after yet another postseason marred by a wear-and-tear-related physical breakdown. MVP in hand, Embiid probably won't push so hard during the regular season again.

Patrick Beverley is Philly's only notable offseason addition so far, and the veteran guard won't offset the loss Shake Milton, Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels.

Finally, the Sixers won 54 games last season with the point differential of a team that should have secured closer to 51 victories. So even if Philadelphia performs roughly as well on a per-possession basis, we should still expect a slightly worse record.