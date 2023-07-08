Bol Bol Is a Flier Worth Taking for the Lakers amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

Bol Bol Is a Flier Worth Taking for the Lakers amid NBA Free Agency RumorsJuly 8, 2023
The heavy lifting portion of the 2023 NBA offseason is already complete for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yet, they still have a little work to do to put the finishing touches on what's been a productive summer.
They have 13 guaranteed contracts on the books and are "targeting another big man" with the 14th—and possibly final—spot, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. L.A. has considered bringing Tristan Thompson back, per Buha, but it should look for a more creative, potentially much more impactful addition.
Bol Bol could be the perfect player to fill out this roster, and the Lakers' situation could be perfect for the 23-year-old, too.
He Could Fill a Need Up Front
On paper, the Lakers could use a scoring lift, particularly on the second team.
If Buha's projected bench holds true, L.A.'s reserve unit will feature Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes. Christie is unproven, and most of the others do their best work on the defensive end. The frontcourt is especially punch-less. Vanderbilt and Hayes are play finishers who don't create or shoot.
Bol could jolt this group with handles, vision, improvisational skills and touch. He's had trouble harnessing a consistent three-point shot, but there's hope he'll find it at some point. Even without it, he's impressively slithery for a 7-footer, and his long strides means he's rarely a dribble or two away from the basket.
Health is, of course, a concern as he's played just 123 games in four seasons. And there isn't much of a track record to speak of as far as his being a helpful contributor. Still, he showed plenty of promise last season—12 points (on 58.8/38.8/73.9 shooting), 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game during his first 37 outings—and L.A. might value his potential.
The Risk Is Minimal
When evaluating any potential addition, teams must always weigh the opportunity cost.
What would the Lakers miss out on by giving Bol a minimum deal?
That would squeeze out Tristan Thompson, but he wasn't seeing the floor anyway. It might take them out of the running for Christian Wood, but who knows if they're interested or could even afford him? This would rule out Bismack Biyombo, but he might be redundant anyway with Jaxson Hayes onboard.
There's a chance that Bol outperforms that entire group, and it wouldn't cost the Lakers much to see if that would happen. If he simply doesn't pan out, L.A. could abandon ship down the road, perhaps flipping him to a long-term shopper for some kind of asset and replacing him in-house (Colin Castleton?) or on the waiver wire.
L.A. Could Have His Interest
Fresh on the heels of his most productive NBA season to date, Bol probably didn't plan to spend his summer looking for work.
His NBA future could be up in the air if he doesn't impress this season. But what if he passes that test while shining under the Hollywood spotlight? Imagine what that could do for both his reputation and his future earnings.
Two years back, Malik Monk was running on fumes. One highly productive season in L.A. later, and he was suddenly landing a two-year, $19 million deal. Lonnie Walker IV seemed en route to his own redemption story before injuries and roster changes sent his season sideways. Still, he got a chance to prove he could be a productive player on a winning team.
The Lakers could give Bol that same opportunity. If he found his niche, he could play his way into a fairly prominent role. They could use another scoring big. They could use more rim protection. Bol is one of the few unsigned players who can check both boxes.