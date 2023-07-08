Bol Bol Is a Flier Worth Taking for the Lakers amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

0 of 3

The heavy lifting portion of the 2023 NBA offseason is already complete for the Los Angeles Lakers.



Yet, they still have a little work to do to put the finishing touches on what's been a productive summer.



They have 13 guaranteed contracts on the books and are "targeting another big man" with the 14th—and possibly final—spot, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. L.A. has considered bringing Tristan Thompson back, per Buha, but it should look for a more creative, potentially much more impactful addition.



Bol Bol could be the perfect player to fill out this roster, and the Lakers' situation could be perfect for the 23-year-old, too.

