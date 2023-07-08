X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wambanyama Says He Needs to Work on 'Conditioning' Before Rookie Season

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 8, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama drives against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama made his long-awaited summer league debut on Friday in Las Vegas, and he helped guide the San Antonio Spurs to a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

    Afterward, Wembanyama told Rachel Nichols of Showtime that he wants to work on his conditioning the most before the regular season starts in October.

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    asked Victor Wembanyama what he most wants to work on before he makes his for-real NBA debut this fall - he was quick to answer "conditioning," noting that all the running up and down the court left him "exhausted" every time he was subbed out.

    Wembanyama shot just 2-of-13 (1-of-6 from three-point range) en route to nine points, but he also added eight rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes.

    The 7'5" big man still has plenty of time to get his conditioning up before the regular season, and he'll have at least four more summer league games to work on it this month before a break between mid-July and training camp in September.

    As for what's next, Wembanyama and the Spurs will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

