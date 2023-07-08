Spurs' Victor Wambanyama Says He Needs to Work on 'Conditioning' Before Rookie Season

AP Photo/John Locher

No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama made his long-awaited summer league debut on Friday in Las Vegas, and he helped guide the San Antonio Spurs to a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Afterward, Wembanyama told Rachel Nichols of Showtime that he wants to work on his conditioning the most before the regular season starts in October.

Wembanyama shot just 2-of-13 (1-of-6 from three-point range) en route to nine points, but he also added eight rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes.

The 7'5" big man still has plenty of time to get his conditioning up before the regular season, and he'll have at least four more summer league games to work on it this month before a break between mid-July and training camp in September.

As for what's next, Wembanyama and the Spurs will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.