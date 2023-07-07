PGA Tour's Jay Monahan Reportedly Returning as Commissioner Following Medical Leave

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jay Monahan's medical leave of absence from his role as the PGA Tour commissioner is reportedly set to end on July 17.

The Athletic reported his return date was revealed in a memo sent to the PGA Tour policy board.

Monahan, who has been the PGA Tour commissioner since 2017, has been on leave of absence since June 13. Chief operating officer Ron Price and PGA Tour executive vice president and president Tyler Dennis have led day-to-day operations during the leave.

"Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks," Monahan said in a statement. "With the support of my family, and thanks to world-class medical care, my health has improved dramatically."

Homero De la Fuente of CNN noted at the time the leave of absence was announced that it came just a week after the PGA Tour announced it was partnering with the European-based DP World Tour and LIV Golf to unify men's golf and create a to-be-named commercial entity.

The United States Senate announced it was investigating the partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is the primary financial backer of LIV.

According to The Athletic, there is a July 11 hearing from the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations regarding the agreement. That means Monahan's return will come in the aftermath of whatever comes from the hearing.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf stunned the sports world on June 6 with a press release revealing the plans to create the new, for-profit entity. The partnership meant an end to all pending litigation between the two organizations.

Yet it also led to plenty of backlash for Monahan, who was consistently vocal in his criticism of the PIF and LIV.

Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports reported the PGA Tour did not let players know about the partnership in advance. Anonymous players told Rapaport they were "shocked and confused" and "disgusted" with the proceedings.

Despite the criticism, Monahan is set to have a major role with the organization.

The press release said he will be the chief executive officer and part of the new entity's board.