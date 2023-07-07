Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Won't Attend MLB All-Star Game amid Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Nate Manley/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Although Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase won't be in Seattle to enjoy the All-Star Game festivities, he's sure to enjoy the break in a really big way.

The two-time All-Star is opting to stay with his partner who is expecting to give birth, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

Clase, 25, was voted to his second All-Star Game this season, following up a stellar 2022 campaign in which he proved himself to be one of the elite young relievers in the game.

Last season Clase was tremendous, leading the league with 42 saves and dominating opponents to the tune of a 1.36 ERA, .73 WHIP, and 2.8 WAR in 72.2 innings. He was named to the All-MLB First-Team and was the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.

Despite getting the All-Star nod, he hasn't been quite as great this campaign.

Clase has already blown seven saves and has seen his ERA balloon up to 3.54. He still has 24 saves on the year, though, for a Cleveland team that sits second in the AL Central at 43-44, 1.5 games behind the Twins.

Since he won't be heading to Seattle, the Angels' Carlos Estévez will take his place. The veteran reliever has 21 saves for Los Angeles this season to go along with a 2-1 record and 1.85 ERA in 34 innings.