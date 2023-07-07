Marcus Smart: Grizzlies Trade from Celtics a 'Fresh Start'; Wants to Push Ja Morant

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Memphis Grizzlies introduced guard Marcus Smart in a press conference Friday, two weeks after the Boston Celtics dealt him to the Grizz in a three-team deal that notably brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the C's.

Smart is looking forward to a "fresh start" in Memphis, in addition to the chance to mentor Memphis superstar Ja Morant.



"Fresh start," Smart said about his new opportunity, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

"A lot of things personally in my life this year have happened and it could just put you under, could put you in a dark place. My house flooded...So just for me, to start over and get back to the grind."

Smart also spoke about how important Morant is to the team and how he can play a role in making him a better player:

"For me, as a competitor, I love to push guys to the limit," Smart said, per Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. "Especially a guy that's great. I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja."

Smart will play an important role early on as Morant serves a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league. He should maintain a crucial spot in the rotation even after Morant returns as Memphis looks to bounce back from a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart also noted how he and fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr. can cause havoc on that end, as Parker Fleming wrote:

Ultimately, Smart made a great first impression as a new member of the Grizzlies, as podcaster Isaac Simpson and Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian noted:

Smart will take centerstage in October. For now, the Grizz are in Las Vegas for summer-league action.