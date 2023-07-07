Lakers News: Austin Reaves' Inclusion on Team USA Roster Discussed by Kerr, Hill

Harry How/Getty Images

The meteoric rise of Austin Reaves continues.

Soon after inking a new four-year, $56 million deal to return to the Lakers following a breakout sophomore season, Reaves is now preparing to represent the United States in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He'll be joined by some of the brightest young stars in the league, including Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, among others.

And for coach Steve Kerr and Team USA's managing director Grant Hill, the decision to include Reaves on the roster was a simple one.

"I think Austin is one of the rising young players in this league," Kerr said during a video conference Friday. "What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively, the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. ... Austin, to me, he's a basketball player. He's a guy who impacts winning at a really high level.

"His story is pretty amazing, given that he was undrafted two years ago. And now here is playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers' top three players."

Kerr, the long-time coach of the Golden State Warriors, knows better than most how much damage Reaves can cause when he gets in a groove. The 25-year-old torched the Warriors' in the Lakers' second-round series win, averaging 14.3 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 45.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

The then-defending champs just couldn't contain him.

And he continued to surprise throughout the postseason as a full-time starter—he started just 22 games during the regular season.

In 16 playoff games, Reaves was a star, averaging 16.9 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 44.3 percent shooting from three en route to a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Now, he'll look to impress on the international stage.

Hill, a former seven-time All-Star, echoed Kerr's sentiments, praising Reaves work and performance during his breakout campaign.

"When you look at his story and see how he has busted down the door and created an opportunity for himself on the NBA stage, there's a real toughness that goes with that feel and shooting, playmaking, everything Steve alluded to," Hill said. "So, that mental, physical toughness that he's shown is something that will certainly be an added bonus.

"... Looking forward to seeing him with the rest of the team."

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to take place Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The USA's first game will be Aug.26 against New Zealand in Manila.