Mavs' Luka Dončić, Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Announce Engagement in Instagram Photo

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, on Thursday evening in Lake Bled, Slovenia.

Dončić revealed the news on Instagram, and longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein relayed the image with the Church of the Mother of God on the Lake in the background.

As the Dallas Morning News noted, the engagement date of July 7 has a special meaning. That date is the couple's anniversary. It's also Dončić's Mavericks number (77).

Per Marca USA, Goltes said the two met when they were 12 years old and hanging out with friends at the seaside in Croatia.

Goltes danced since her youth and worked professionally for over a decade. She is currently a fashion and lifestyle content creator.