    Mavs' Luka Dončić, Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Announce Engagement in Instagram Photo

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 7, 2023

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) prepares to pass the ball to a teammate in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
    AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, on Thursday evening in Lake Bled, Slovenia.

    Dončić revealed the news on Instagram, and longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein relayed the image with the Church of the Mother of God on the Lake in the background.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Luka Dončić proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes tonight in Lake Bled, Slovenia. Congrats to the happy couple! <a href="https://t.co/4M8hyCYjv2">pic.twitter.com/4M8hyCYjv2</a>

    As the Dallas Morning News noted, the engagement date of July 7 has a special meaning. That date is the couple's anniversary. It's also Dončić's Mavericks number (77).

    Per Marca USA, Goltes said the two met when they were 12 years old and hanging out with friends at the seaside in Croatia.

    Goltes danced since her youth and worked professionally for over a decade. She is currently a fashion and lifestyle content creator.

