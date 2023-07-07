WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

It was a bad night to be Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief stood trial Friday night in New York's historic Madison Square Garden, the result of his defeat at last Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event.

What did The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman have to say to the man who has dominated pro wrestling for the last three years, oftentimes while imposing his will on and manipulating those closest to him?

Find out with this recap of a show that also featured the return of Edge and a grudge match pitting AJ Styles against Karrion Kross.