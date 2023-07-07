Nikki McCray-Penson, Former WNBA All-Star, Dies at Age 51

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Nikki McCray-Penson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time WNBA All-Star and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, has died. She was 51 years old.

McCray-Penson was an assistant coach last season for Rutgers. The school confirmed her death, per the Knoxville News Sentinel and ESPN.

Rutgers did not announce a cause of death, but University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, a former Olympic teammate, said in a tribute shared on social media that McCray-Penson had cancer.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while working with Staley at South Carolina, but went into remission later that year. She cited health concerns in October 2021 when stepping down from her job as head coach at Mississippi State.

McCray-Penson rose to stardom at the University of Tennessee between 1991 and 1995 as a key part of a dominant Lady Vols team that went 122-11 and won three straight SEC regular season titles during her tenure. She was named the SEC Player of the Year twice and still ranks in the top 20 of the school's all-time leading scorers.

After leading the Columbus Quest to the American Basketball League championship during an MVP season in 1996-97, McCray-Penson joined the WNBA for eight seasons.

She played for the Washington Mystics, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Stars and Chicago Sky, and was named an All-Star in 1999, 2000 and 2001 as one of the league's top defenders. She finished her WNBA career with 2,528 points.

McCray-Penson represented Team USA at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney as well as the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where the national team became so popular it helped launch the WNBA the following year.

Following her playing career, McCray-Penson worked as an assistant coach for Western Kentucky and South Carolina. She served as a head coach at Old Dominion between 2017 and 2020, where she earned a Conference USA Coach of the Year award, then took the helm at Mississippi State from 2020 to 2021.

McCray-Penson most recently worked as an assistant coach at Rutgers from 2022-23. Her death sparked a range of tributes from the teams, leagues and programs she impacted.

McCray-Penson also received heartfelt tributes from players she worked with as a coach and mentor.

McCray-Penson's career has been honored at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was inducted in 2012.

