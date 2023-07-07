Nikki McCray-Penson, Former WNBA All-Star, Dies at Age 51

Nikki McCray-Penson, Former WNBA All-Star, Dies at Age 51July 7, 2023
Nikki McCray-Penson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time WNBA All-Star and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, has died. She was 51 years old.
McCray-Penson was an assistant coach last season for Rutgers. The school confirmed her death, per the Knoxville News Sentinel and ESPN.
Rutgers did not announce a cause of death, but University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, a former Olympic teammate, said in a tribute shared on social media that McCray-Penson had cancer.
McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while working with Staley at South Carolina, but went into remission later that year. She cited health concerns in October 2021 when stepping down from her job as head coach at Mississippi State.
dawnstaley @dawnstaley
It is with the heaviest of heart I have to post this…..thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel. God's got you now….suffer no more Nik Nik. ❤️deeply <a href="https://t.co/3t5LG7nOre">pic.twitter.com/3t5LG7nOre</a>
McCray-Penson rose to stardom at the University of Tennessee between 1991 and 1995 as a key part of a dominant Lady Vols team that went 122-11 and won three straight SEC regular season titles during her tenure. She was named the SEC Player of the Year twice and still ranks in the top 20 of the school's all-time leading scorers.
After leading the Columbus Quest to the American Basketball League championship during an MVP season in 1996-97, McCray-Penson joined the WNBA for eight seasons.
She played for the Washington Mystics, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Stars and Chicago Sky, and was named an All-Star in 1999, 2000 and 2001 as one of the league's top defenders. She finished her WNBA career with 2,528 points.
McCray-Penson represented Team USA at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney as well as the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where the national team became so popular it helped launch the WNBA the following year.
Following her playing career, McCray-Penson worked as an assistant coach for Western Kentucky and South Carolina. She served as a head coach at Old Dominion between 2017 and 2020, where she earned a Conference USA Coach of the Year award, then took the helm at Mississippi State from 2020 to 2021.
McCray-Penson most recently worked as an assistant coach at Rutgers from 2022-23. Her death sparked a range of tributes from the teams, leagues and programs she impacted.
Lady Vols Basketball @LadyVol_Hoops
Heartbroken to learn of Nikki McCray-Penson's passing.<br><br>Nikki was a force in women's basketball, both as a player and as a coach, and was a beloved member of the Lady Vol sisterhood.<br><br>Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. She will be sorely missed.
USA Basketball @usabasketball
We are deeply saddened by the passing of two-time Olympic gold medalist Nikki McCray-Penson.<br><br>Our sister & our friend, Nikki was more than a champion.<br><br>USA Basketball extends its condolences to the McCray & Penson families in this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/zsI0z0nnnD">pic.twitter.com/zsI0z0nnnD</a>
WNBA @WNBA
Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. A beloved member of our WNBA family, Nikki was a 3x WNBA All-Star during her 8 seasons in the league.<br><br>Our thoughts and prayers are with Nikki's family and loved ones at this time. <a href="https://t.co/PkCnLiSgNQ">pic.twitter.com/PkCnLiSgNQ</a>
South Carolina Women's Basketball @GamecockWBB
Our program, our sport and most importantly her family lost an amazing woman – mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, coach, mentor – today. <br><br>Nikki McCray-Penson was part of our foundation and made us the program we are, one personal relationship at a time 💔 <a href="https://t.co/jSRQY9Vnmx">pic.twitter.com/jSRQY9Vnmx</a>
Washington Mystics @WashMystics
We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of former Mystics player Nikki McCray-Penson. <br><br>A 2x Olympian, Nikki lit up every room she walked in. <br><br>We send our deepest condolences to her family. <a href="https://t.co/bNp1LYx9Nt">pic.twitter.com/bNp1LYx9Nt</a>
McCray-Penson also received heartfelt tributes from players she worked with as a coach and mentor.
Tiffany Mitchell @TiffMitch25
This one hurts! Cant believe she is gone. A true fighter. Stayed on me from the day she started recruiting me and never let me settle for anything less than being great. Taught me how 2 be a pro and constantly poured positivity into me. 🥺Your legacy will live on coach, I love u <a href="https://t.co/A8fBQClVyb">https://t.co/A8fBQClVyb</a>
RJ👑 @iamthathooper
My heart is so heavy💔. One of the most beautiful souls I've ever met. The one who genuinely went out their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy <a href="https://t.co/qntsFVUE0M">pic.twitter.com/qntsFVUE0M</a>
A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22
Heart hurts like crazy over this one! 💔 such a fighter and a warrior with the sweetest gentle soul! Coach McCray you've helped me in many many ways and you were a true gift from God! Truly will be missed! No more suffering no more pain! God got a good one 🤍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oranges?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oranges</a> <a href="https://t.co/zRCu4zXXdv">pic.twitter.com/zRCu4zXXdv</a>
McCray-Penson's career has been honored at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was inducted in 2012.