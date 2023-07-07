NBA Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy 'Actively Exploring' Return to Coaching After ESPN Exit

Set Number: X164321 TK1

After being laid off by ESPN as part of the network's cost-cutting moves last week, Jeff Van Gundy might be ready to make his return to the NBA coaching ranks.

Per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Van Gundy has been "actively exploring a return to coaching" in the wake of being let go from his job as a television analyst.

Mannix noted the 61-year-old has discussed assistant coaching jobs with multiple teams recently. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics were among the teams Van Gundy had talks with before they recently made additions to their staffs.

According to Mannix, there is "some mutual interest" between Van Gundy and the Washington Wizards about potentially joining Wes Unseld Jr.'s staff.

Van Gundy spent 11 seasons as a head coach in the NBA between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He led the Knicks to the playoffs in each of his six full seasons with the team, including an appearance in the 1999 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After resigning from the Knicks early in the 2001-02 season, Van Gundy sat out until being hired by the Rockets in June 2003. He led Houston to the playoffs in three of his four years but never made it out of the first round.

Van Gundy started working in television calling games for ESPN in 2007. He did interview for the Rockets' head coaching job in October 2020 before Stephen Silas was hired.