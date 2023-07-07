Johnie Cooks, No. 2 Pick in 1982 NFL Draft, Dies at 64; Won Super Bowl with Giants

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Mississippi State announced former Bulldogs and NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks died Thursday at the age of 64.

The cause of death was not included in the announcement.

"Johnie Cooks is without question among the very best to ever put on the Maroon and White while also standing as one of the most decorated college football players of his era," Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said.

"He truly did it all in his career, from earning accolade after accolade as a Bulldog, to winning a Super Bowl in the NFL. Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend. We extend our deepest condolences to Johnie's family, as well as all who knew, loved and admired him."

Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett also commented on Twitter:

Cooks was one of the best players in Bulldogs history. He was a three-time All-SEC selection who finished his career fourth in program history with 24 sacks and fifth with 392 total tackles. He posted more than 100 tackles in 1978 and 1981 as the team's leading tackler both seasons.

The Baltimore Colts selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 1982 NFL draft.

Cooks played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Colts, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and finished with 32 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions across 128 games.

He was also a champion on the Giants thanks to their Super Bowl XXV win over the Buffalo Bills.

Mississippi State elected him to its Ring of Honor in 2011. Cooks is also a member of Mississippi State's M-Club Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.