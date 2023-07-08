Buying or Selling Plans for Drew McIntyre, London 'Mania and Latest WWE Rumors

0 of 4

As WWE exits the Money in the Bank cycle and a big stretch of time separates fans from SummerSlam, the calendar would suggest this is a quiet part of the pro wrestling scene.

But the rumor mill says otherwise.

Almost impressively, the mill itself hasn't shown any signs of stopping. There remains big fallout from Money in the Bank to address, the return of a major Superstar and what WWE might have planned for the next WrestleMania—never mind teasing a new location for a 'Mania recently.

Here's a look at the most notable buzz off the pro wrestling rumor mill right now, plus whether fans should buy or sell them.