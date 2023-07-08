Buying or Selling Plans for Drew McIntyre, London 'Mania and Latest WWE Rumors

Buying or Selling Plans for Drew McIntyre, London 'Mania and Latest WWE RumorsJuly 8, 2023
As WWE exits the Money in the Bank cycle and a big stretch of time separates fans from SummerSlam, the calendar would suggest this is a quiet part of the pro wrestling scene.
But the rumor mill says otherwise.
Almost impressively, the mill itself hasn't shown any signs of stopping. There remains big fallout from Money in the Bank to address, the return of a major Superstar and what WWE might have planned for the next WrestleMania—never mind teasing a new location for a 'Mania recently.
Here's a look at the most notable buzz off the pro wrestling rumor mill right now, plus whether fans should buy or sell them.
Drew McIntyre's Return Based on Good Booking
The hiatus for Drew McIntyre is finally over.
While McIntyre was out for what sounded like injury-related reasons, plenty of theories went up amongst fans that looped in his booking and contractual status.
It turns out some of that was true.
According to PW Insider (h/t Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman), only an agreed-upon "strong storyline" brought McIntyre back from his hiatus.
And it's an easy buy, too. McIntyre returned and immediately got involved in a feud with Intercontinental champion Gunther and Imperium. There are few bigger slottings in WWE right now, what with Seth Rollins involved in a feud with others and Roman Reigns still involved with the Bloodline.
As it stands now, a SummerSlam feud with one of the most dominant Intercontinental champions in recent history is one heck of a way for McIntyre to pass the time and a smart compromise for all involved.
Verdict: Buying
WWE Teased London 'Mania to Spite AEW
WWE turned some serious heads at the Money in the Bank PLE by having John Cena make a surprise return, only for him to stunningly promote London hosting a WrestleMania in front of a raucous crowd.
Right after the event, Triple H hit his usual press conference and noted that there weren't any plans to bring a 'Mania to London.
So what was that all about? According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Ortman), it was likely a combination of wanting to one-up AEW's sales for their All In event and to also create some unstoppable demand for an international 'Mania that eventually winds up happening.
It's a big sell on the AEW front, though. WWE is droves bigger on the global scale still and while legit competition, there's little reason to devote a Cena return to looking down on said competition.
More likely is that WWE already has rightful aspirations to have a 'Mania in London and other international spots thanks to those red-hot crowds, so this was the first small step in getting that balling rolling.
Verdict: Selling
Internal WWE Concern With Money in the Bank Finish
WWE hit on a monumental moment when unified champion Roman Reigns ate the pin in the main event at Money in the Bank.
It was, after all, the first time Reigns had been pinned in years and something thought borderline unfathomable. It made sense within the storyline though, as Jey Uso finally broke free and made it happen.
But according to WrestleVotes (h/t Ortman), there was at least one person high up within WWE who wasn't totally comfortable with the decision.
That's a buy, too—most can agree the pin made a ton of sense. But giving the pin out to anyone after all this time, especially when it's not even to make a title change hands, is a tough decision. One can see how a decision-maker would wonder if some of the luster of Reigns finally losing when he drops the titles is now spoiled.
Granted, that's nonsense given the storylines. It was the right move and Reigns finally looking vulnerable is a nexus point on which the rest of his tale will now spin. But concern about actually making it happen is totally valid.
Verdict: Buying
Cody Rhodes Remains the Plan for Reigns' Downfall at 'Mania
Fans know all too well that Reigns will be in the main event at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, likely for his downfall.
But what isn't as clear right now is who he might face and who will get the nod to actually do the deed.
According to Meltzer (h/t Ortman), Cody Rhodes is still the current plan within the company.
Wild as this might sound though, it's an easy one to sell. At this point, Rhodes feels like a placeholder until they cement something at a much later date.
Because who can tell what will happen between now and then? Who's to say another Sami Zayn-level event doesn't happen? Reigns fighting Jey Uso at SummerSlam might be the play, but the story could always lead to a rematch at 'Mania. That, or Solo Sikoa is who WWE chooses to elevate. Heck, even someone as over as LA Knight could end up being the hand-picked one to take down Reigns.
Keep in mind the Rhodes factor, too. He's cooled off immensely since his return and awkward insertion into the family-based feud at the last 'Mania. He's been feuding endlessly with Brock Lesnar and by the time 'Mania staging begins, he might be relegated to mid-card feuds.
For a company that changes things hours and even minutes before shows go on air, if not during, there's little use in marking down Rhodes as a 'Mania headliner against Reigns again.
Verdict: Selling