NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley More Likely Than Josh Jacobs to Get Contract by July 17

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term contract approaches, all eyes are on running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.



Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Barkley is considered more likely to get a deal done than Jacobs because New York Giants ownership has publicly expressed a desire to see the two-time Pro Bowler spend his entire career with the franchise and "the front office knows ownership would like a deal to get done."

Graziano noted he hasn't heard much chatter around Jacobs' situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, "which could indicate that he's less likely to get his deal."

Six players received the franchise tag from their team back in March. Three of them—Barkley, Jacobs and Tony Pollard—were running backs. Pollard is the only one from that group who has signed his one-year tender with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson and Daron Payne signed long-term extensions with their teams earlier this offseason.

Barkley, Jacobs and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram have yet to sign their one-year deals as they holdout in the hope of securing multiyear contracts.

Giants owner John Mara told reporters during the NFL owners' meetings in March he's told Barkley he wants him to spend his entire career in New York.

"He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point. The running back market is what it is right now, but I'm still hopeful at some point we will come to an agreement," Mara said.

While speaking to the media at his youth football camp in June, Barkley admitted he's at least considered sitting out the 2023 season if he doesn't get a long-term deal from the Giants.

There's been very little discussion around Jacobs' situation with the Raiders at this point. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on the June 27 episode of The Rich Eisen Show (h/t CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan) the 25-year-old may hold out throughout training camp and possibly into the regular season without a multiyear contract.

Barkley and Jacobs were both named to the Pro Bowl last season. Barkley ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and led the Giants with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

Jacobs, who had the fifth-year option on his rookie contract declined last offseason, led the NFL in touches (393), rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053) in 2022.