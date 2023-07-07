Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'I'm Not Doing My Job Right Now' After Latest Poor Start

Al Bello/Getty Images

To say Luis Severino struggled in Thursday's outing against the Baltimore Orioles would be an understatement.

Severino was chased out of the game after allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings in a 14-1 loss to the O's at Yankee Stadium.

Thursday's game was only the latest disappointing performance from Severino this season, and he took accountability for his struggles while speaking with reporters after the loss.

"I'm not doing my job right now," Severino said.

Severino has now allowed 37 runs in his last seven starts dating back to a June 2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a particularly poor time for him to be struggling as he's set to become a free agent at the end of the season and will be looking for a new deal.

The Dominican native entered Thursday's start having posted a 1-3 record, 6.30 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 40 innings across eight starts. That includes allowing nine runs to the St. Louis Cardinals in four innings in a July 1 loss.

Despite his poor performance, Severino has been forced to play a big role in New York's rotation this season with Frankie Montas, Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón all on the injured list.

Luckily for the Yankees, Rodón is expected to make his season debut on Friday and he will join a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt. When Cortes eventually returns, Severino could be pushed out of the lineup, though he told reporters Thursday he's not worrying about that.

"I mean that's not my choice. I'm not worried," Severino said. "... I just need to figure out what's going on and try to get to my old self."

The Yankees sit third in the American League East with a 48-40 record, eight games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. The Toronto Blue Jays are a half game back of the Pinstripes for third place in what is one of the toughest divisions in baseball.